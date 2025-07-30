Mize escaped with a no-decision in Tuesday's 12-2 rout of the Diamondbacks, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks over just 1.2 innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander couldn't stick around long enough to benefit from the Tigers' offensive fireworks, throwing just 33 of 59 pitches for strikes before getting the hook in his shortest outing of the season. Mize has looked gassed over his last three starts, surrendering 13 runs (11 earned) in only 8.2 innings to send his ERA shooting up from 2.63 to 3.43, and his recent struggles may put pressure on the Detroit front office to further bolster the rotation at the trade deadline after acquiring Chris Paddack from Minnesota. Mize will try to find his prior form in his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week against those same Twins.