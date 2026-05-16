Mize didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays, scattering two hits over six scoreless innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

Making his first start since April 28 after recovering from an adductor strain, Mize was fantastic over 71 pitches (51 strikes) and gave up just a first-inning single to Yohendrick Pinango and a a fifth-inning double to Daulton Varsho before being lifted with the Tigers up 1-0. The bullpen couldn't lock up what would have been Mize's third win of the year, but it was still a very encouraging return to the mound. He'll take a 2.43 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 39:11 K:BB through 37 innings into his next outing, which is set to come at home next week against the Guardians.