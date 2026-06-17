Tigers' Casey Mize: Comes off IL ahead of start

The Tigers reinstated Mize (adductor) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Astros in Houston.

Mize had been slated to return from the IL this past Sunday, but after their series finale in Cleveland was postponed, the Tigers opted to delay his activation a few more days. The right-hander will be taking the hill Wednesday for his first outing with the big club since May 27 and could be operating with a slight workload restriction after covering five innings and tossing 55 pitches in his lone minor-league rehab start last Tuesday. Prior to hitting the shelf due to right adductor inflammation, Mize went 2-3 and posted a 2.27 ERA and 0.97 WHIP over 47.2 innings in his nine starts with Detroit.