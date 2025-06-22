Mize was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays due to an apparent right leg injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The right-hander was visited by the training staff after throwing a 92-mph fastball -- more than two ticks below his season average -- during the sixth inning, and he left the game after appearing to flex his right leg. The specifics of the injury are unclear, and Mize's status should be updated by the team in the near future.