Mize (12-4) earned the victory over Minnesota on Saturday, allowing four runs on four hits and one walk while striking out 10 batters over 6.1 innings.

Three of the four runs and half of the four hits Mize allowed came in the fifth inning, prior to which he retired 11 straight batters. That one tough frame wasn't bad enough to ruin a very impressive outing by the right-hander, however, as he tied a career high with 10 punchouts. Mize also registered his third straight victory, and with 12 wins on the campaign he's tied for fourth in the majors. Though he's had a few clunkers on the campaign, Mize's 3.63 ERA is on track for a career-best mark. He's lined up to face the Royals at home in his next outing.