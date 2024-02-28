Mize gave up two earned runs on one hit and two walks while striking out one over 1.2 innings Tuesday in the Tigers' 6-4 win over the Blue Jays in Grapefruit League play.

Mize tossed 35 pitches (17 strikes) in his spring debut, which also marked his first official MLB game in 22 months following a prolonged recovery from Tommy John and back surgeries. The 26-year-old's fastball topped out at 97.3 miles per hour and averaged 95.8 mph, a couple ticks up from his average over his two starts during the 2022 regular season. While the velocity readings are encouraging for Mize, sharpening his command and control will be the greater concerns for him as the spring unfolds. Mize isn't assured a spot in Detroit's Opening Day rotation, and even if he does secure a starting gig, he could be piggybacked by another pitcher early on during the season as the Tigers look to manage his innings in 2024.