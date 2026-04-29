The Tigers placed Mize on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to a right adductor strain.

After exiting midway through the third inning in his start in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Atlanta due to a tight groin, Mize was diagnosed with the adductor strain following an MRI on Wednesday. According to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, Mize's strain is of the Grade 1 variety, offering hope that the right-hander may be ready to able to return from the IL in close to the minimum amount of time. Justin Verlander (hip) has been ramping up his throwing program and could eventually beat Mize back from the IL to claim the open spot in the rotation, but the Tigers may have to turn to Sawyer Gipson-Long or Drew Anderson to make a spot start when Mize's turn comes up Sunday versus the Rangers.