The Tigers announced Friday that Mize (elbow) has resumed playing catch four times per week, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Mize, who is working his way back from June 2022 Tommy John surgery as well as back surgery, had his rehab program shut down about three weeks ago after experiencing back discomfort. Fortunately, the setback wasn't a major one, as Mize resumed throwing a week later. He'll likely to gradually increase the distance of his throwing sessions before potentially advancing to mound work by the end of June. An August or September return from the 60-day injured list remains realistic for Mize, though it's unclear if he'll have sufficient time to build back up for a starting role.