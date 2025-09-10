Mize (14-5) allowed two runs on four hits across six innings of work to earn the win in Tuesday's 12-2 victory over the Yankees. He struck out eight.

Mize allowed a solo home run to Aaron Judge in the first inning, then allowed another solo shot to Cody Bellinger in the fourth, but that was all New York could muster against the righty, who cruised to the win with plenty of run support. After giving up five runs across just 3.1 innings in an Aug. 27 start, Mize has responded by allowing only three total runs in 11 innings over his last two appearances, earning the win each time. The righty will take a 3.83 ERA and 1.27 WHIP into his next outing, which is scheduled for Sunday against the Marlins on the road.