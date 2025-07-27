Mize will start Tuesday's contest against the Diamondbacks at home, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Mize was originally expected to start Monday's series opener with Arizona, but he'll now toe the rubber Tuesday. The right-hander's between-starts program was delayed because of some knee soreness, resulting in his start being pushed a day. Mize is expected to be fine, and he'll look to get back on track after allowing 10 runs over seven innings in his last two outings.