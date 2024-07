Mize (hamstring) has been ruled out through the Tigers' upcoming road trip which ends July 25, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Mize has been sidelined for all of July with a strained left hamstring. Manager A.J. Hinch said recently that the hope is the hurler will be ready to throw off a mound soon, and the skipper also indicated Mize will need to make at least one rehab start before being activated.