Mize (13-5) picked up the win over the Mets on Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits over five innings in a 6-2 victory. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The right-hander was lifted after only 69 pitches (48 strikes), his lowest workload since Aug. 4 -- denying Mize a shot at his eighth quality start of the season. The Tigers' caution is understandable considering he stumbled to a 5.81 ERA across five starts in August, but his spot in the rotation for September is secure, and the team may be attempting to build in some rest for him ahead of the playoffs. Mize lines up to make his next start on the road next week against the Yankees.