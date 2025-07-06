Mize (9-2) struck out four and allowed four hits and two walks over seven shutout innings to earn the win Saturday against the Guardians.

It's the third seven-inning outing of the season for Mize, though Saturday's performance was his first scoreless appearance since his season debut April 1 in Seattle. After posting a 4.49 ERA in 22 regular-season outings last year, the right-hander has turned into a key rotation piece for Detroit in 2025 with a 2.63 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 73:21 K:BB across 85.2 innings.