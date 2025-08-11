Mize (11-4) earned the win against the Angels on Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts over five innings.

Mize started strong with four scoreless innings before surrendering a two-run homer in the fifth. The 28-year-old wasn't particularly sharp, throwing just 55 of 91 pitches for strikes and recording eight whiffs. Still, he's now delivered back-to-back solid outings to open August after struggling with a 6.32 ERA over four July starts. He'll carry a 3.50 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 93:28 K:BB across 105.1 innings into a road matchup with the Twins next weekend.