Mize (10-4) earned the win Monday against the Twins, allowing three runs on four hits and no walks with four strikeouts over six innings.

The Detroit right-hander worked around three solo homers in this 67-pitch performance to reach double-digit wins for the first time in his five-year career. Mize also managed to notch his first quality start of the second half, marking his seventh total for the season. Through 100.1 total innings, the 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.50 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 88:26 K:BB while conceding 15 home runs. Mize currently lines up to make his next start at home against the Angels this weekend.