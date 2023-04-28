Mize (elbow, back) threw from around 100 feet Friday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Mize, who underwent Tommy John surgery last June, is slowly ramping up his activity early in the season. The elbow injury and subsequent procedure typically leads to a 12-to-18 month recovery period, putting Mize in an uncertain position on his status for the 2023 campaign. Regardless though, the 2018 first round selection figures to be a big part of the Tigers' long-term plan, and the organization is unlikely to rush him back.