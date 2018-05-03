Bell was sent back down to Triple-A Toledo following Thursday's game.

Bell was only with the Tigers for a few days, and failed to impress during his lone appearance, giving up five earned runs in 1.2 innings of relief during Thursday's game against Kansas City. He will continue to come out of the bullpen with Toledo while serving as extra organizational depth. The club announced that a corresponding move will be made prior to Friday's game.

