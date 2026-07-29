Tigers' Eduardo Valencia: Huge effort Tuesday

Valencia went 4-for-5 with two home runs, an additional run scored and four total RBI in Tuesday's 14-0 win over the Orioles.

Valencia was just recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Monday, and in his first game action since then, he made quite the impression. The rookie homered in his first MLB at-bat back on July 9, and he now has four long balls in only seven games in the majors. Valencia is unlikely to keep up this torrid pace, though he has hit 17 homers in 81 games with the Mud Hens, so the 26-year-old has some definite pop in his bat. With Jake Rogers having been DFA'ed on Tuesday, the Tigers seem set to ride with Valencia as the backup to Dillon Dingler for the rest of the season.