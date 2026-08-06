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Tigers' Framber Valdez: Blanks Seattle for seventh win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Valdez (7-7) earned the win Thursday over the Mariners, allowing five hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out five.

Valdez has now gone seven innings in back-to-back starts while giving up just four runs across 19 innings in his last three outings -- he had struggled to a 7.71 ERA across 18.2 frames in his previous four starts. Valdez has lowered his ERA to 4.17 across 127.1 innings this season with a 1.37 WHIP and 103:45 K:BB. He's currently slated to face the Guardians at home his next time out.

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