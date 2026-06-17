Tigers' Framber Valdez: Bounces back with quality start

Valdez allowed one unearned run on six hits and three walks with six strikeouts over six innings in a no-decision against Houston on Tuesday.

Valdez took two losses while giving up nine runs over 16.2 innings over his previous three starts coming into Tuesday, but he was much better against the Astros. The southpaw gave up just one run -- which was unearned -- and recorded his first quality start since May 24 while registering his highest strikeout in over a month. Valdez did issue three walks, but he also kept the ball in the park for just the second time across his past five outings. The veteran hurler has been somewhat disappointing so far in his first season with Detroit, as he holds a 4.09 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 67:32 K:BB over 83.2 innings through 15 starts.