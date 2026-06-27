Tigers' Framber Valdez: Denied win Saturday

Valdez didn't factor into the decision Saturday, giving up four runs on eight hits over six innings as the Tigers were downed 8-6 by the Astros. He struck out two without walking a batter.

The veteran left-hander got tagged for runs in the second, third and fourth frames, but Valdez didn't issue a free pass for only the second time in 17 starts this season and exited the mound after 88 pitches (59 strikes) in line for his fifth win, before Will Vest melted down in the eighth. Through five outings and 28 innings in June, Valdez sports a 3.21 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB. He lines up to make his next trip to the mound on the road next weekend against the Rangers.