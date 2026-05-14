Valdez did not factor into Wednesday's decision against the Mets, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven across 6.2 innings.

Valdez took to the mound Wednesday after serving a five-game suspension for throwing at Trevor Story during the Tigers' 10-3 loss to the Red Sox on May 5. Valdez limited the Mets to just one run through six innings but was tagged for another run in the seventh to no longer in line for the win. He logged 17 first-pitch strikes and generated 11 whiffs on a whopping 106 pitches, the first time he's cracked the century mark this season. It was the sixth quality start of the season for Valdez, who has a 4.32 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 42:17 K:BB across 50 innings. He's lined up to face the Guardians at home next week.