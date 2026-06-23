Tigers' Framber Valdez: Quiets Yankees in fourth win

Valdez (4-5) notched the win Monday against the Yankees, allowing one run on four hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out eight.

Valdez found himself in top form Monday, tying a season high in punchouts over six strong innings. The 31-year-old southpaw has now thrown at least five innings in eight consecutive starts, and he's also spun at least six frames while yielding two runs or fewer in nine of his 16 outings for the year. Valdez will bring a respectable 3.91 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 75:34 K:BB across 89.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance at home against the Astros.