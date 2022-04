Soto pitched 1.2 scoreless innings to record the save in Thursday's win over the Yankees. He allowed one hit and struck out one.

Soto has now recorded three saves in three chances this season, and he's allowed just one earned run across 5.2 innings. The lefty is clearly the top closing option in Detroit, though Michael Fulmer will likely pick up a few saves here and there when Soto isn't available or if the matchups favor the righty.