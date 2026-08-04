Tigers' Jackson Jobe: Ready to join big-league rotation

Jobe (elbow) has joined the Tigers for their road trip and will be activated from the 60-day injured list to make a start this weekend in San Francisco, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Jobe will claim one of the vacancies in the Detroit rotation after the Tigers traded Tarik Skubal to the Dodgers and Casey Mize to the Padres ahead of Monday's deadline. Though he hasn't pitched for the Tigers since May 28, 2025 before undergoing Tommy John surgery shortly thereafter, Jobe looked strong during his month-long rehab assignment. Over five starts across stops with four affiliates, Jobe amassed a 1.76 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB in 15.1 innings. He built up to 69 pitches during his final rehab outing Sunday, so he could be operating with a workload restriction during his 2026 debut with Detroit.