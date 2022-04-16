Barnes (1-0) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with a strikeout to earn the win Friday against the Royals.
Barnes has been good so far for Detroit, logging three scoreless innings and allowing just a single hit. Michael Fulmer earned his first save of the season Friday, and Gregory Soto is the team's regular closer, so Barnes should remain in a setup role moving forward. However, with Jose Cisnero (shoulder) on the 60-day IL, Barnes should be able to hold onto a key role in the Tigers' bullpen, even if it doesn't carry a ton of fantasy value most days.
