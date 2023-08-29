Rogers is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees due to left hand inflammation, though he's expected to be available off the bench, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

It's the second straight absence for Rogers, who suffered the injury last week when he was struck by a catcher's interference. It doesn't appear to be a serious concern, and the 28-year-old could rejoin the starting nine within the next couple days. Carson Kelly is receiving his second straight start behind the plate Tuesday for Detroit.