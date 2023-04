Rogers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Rogers had started behind the plate in three of the Tigers' last four games, going 2-for-11 with a home run and three RBI. Though he still appears to be the Tigers' nominal No. 2 backstop behind Eric Haase -- who will catch Sunday's game -- Rogers should have the chance to play more often than most backup catchers around the league thanks to Haase's ability to fill in at designated hitter or in the corner outfield.