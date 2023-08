Rogers recorded a pinch-hit home run in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.

Rogers took a seat to begin the game, with Eric Haase getting the start behind the plate, but the former made an impact in his lone at-bat during the eighth inning. Rogers now has 13 home runs and a .748 OPS this season, compared to just three long balls and a .506 OPS for Haase. The superior offensive performance should keep Rogers in the lineup most days moving forward.