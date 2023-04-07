Rogers went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's loss to the Red Sox.
Rogers went deep against Chris Sale in the second inning, giving the Detroit catcher his second home run this season in just 12 at-bats. Eric Haase started in left field Thursday, and if the Tigers do that more often, Rogers could see a larger role behind the plate. For now, he's still Haase's primary backup at the catcher position, but Rogers looks like a sneaky play whenever he's in the lineup due to his power potential.