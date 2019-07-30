Rogers' contract was selected from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.

Rogers has some potential as a catching prospect and is likely to be given plenty of chances to show what he can do down the stretch. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, most of that potential comes on the defensive side of the ball, as he recorded a modest 95 wRC+ in 48 games for Toledo this season. He's still worth a look in deeper formats where any catcher with regular at-bats has value, however. Bobby Wilson was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

