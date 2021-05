Rogers went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's win over the Royals.

Rogers batted ninth but still found a way to contribute to the Detroit victory. This was the 26-year-old's first game action since Monday, which is also when Wilson Ramos (back) returned from the injured list. With Ramos active, Rogers is unlikely to play enough to warrant fantasy attention, though the Tigers could give him more playing time if they fully fall out of contention.