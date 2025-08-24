Rogers went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Royals.

Picking up a start for Dillon Dingler, Rogers managed his third double of the season and collected his 15th and 16th RBI. It's been a struggle for the veteran catcher, who is slashing just .182/.278/.323 overall. The drop in power is most noticeable for Rogers, who had a .444 slugging percentage back in 2023, when he also smashed a career-high 21 home runs. That dropped to .352 last year during the regular season and now .323 in 2025, and the 30-year-old has had to settle for a backup role behind Dingler as his production has fallen off.