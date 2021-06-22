Rogers will start at catcher and bat ninth Tuesday against the Cardinals, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

With Eric Haase stuck in 5-for-36 slump at the dish over his last 10 games, Rogers -- the superior defender of the two -- appears to have taken over as the Tigers' preferred backstop. Rogers will stick in the lineup for the third game in a row, and he'll draw the start over Haase for the second straight contest against a right-handed starting pitcher (Johan Oviedo). While Rogers appears to have drawn positive reviews for his receiving and game-calling skills, he's struggled with the bat, as expected. Through 11 games in June, Rogers is hitting .206 while striking out 47.4 percent of the time.