Rogers is starting at catcher and batting ninth in Thursday's game against the White Sox.

Rogers will start Thursday's afternoon tilt to give Dillon Dingler a rest following three straight starts behind the plate. Dingler has emerged as Detroit's top catcher with a .296 batting average and .795 OPS, while Rogers is batting only .125 with a .410 OPS. Rogers has also yet to go deep in 2025, which has sapped him of pretty much any fantasy utility at this point.