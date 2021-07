Rogers went 2-for-4 with a triple and a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers.

Rogers is known more for his defensive ability at catcher but he's held his own at the plate so far this season, as he now has five home runs and a .773 OPS through 31 games. He posted a .481 OPS in 35 games last year, so it's been a marked improvement offensively. Rogers should continue to see regular playing time behind the plate, though Eric Haase remains in the mix.