Rogers went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and three runs scored in Friday's win against the Angels.

Rogers' 17th homer of the year was a solo shot in the sixth inning Friday. It was his first extra-base hit since homering against the Yankees on Aug. 30. Over his last 17 appearances, Rogers owns a .720 OPS with three homers and nine runs scored. His season slash line is up to .216/.283/.422 with 28 extra-base hits.