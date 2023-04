Rogers went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Orioles.

Rogers went deep in the fifth inning, giving him three long balls on the season across 18 games. It looks like he's taken over as the primary catcher for the Tigers, supplanting Eric Haase, who appeared as a pinch hitter Sunday. Rogers has some pop and could be an option in deeper formats so long as he's seeing regular playing time.