Rogers went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Angels.

Rogers hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, his 12th of the year, then delivered an RBI single during a four-run ninth inning rally. He's now sporting a .760 OPS, which is well ahead of Eric Haase's .529 mark. That should allow Rogers to stick as Detroit's primary catcher, with Haase available to spell him and also play some in the outfield.