Rogers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Twins.

Rogers continues to increase his career high in home runs, as he now has 14 this season, which is four more than he had in his entire career coming into the year. The catcher also struck out again Tuesday, something he's doing 33 percent of the time this season. Rogers will likely remain a boom or bust option the rest of the way given his all-or-nothing approach at the plate.