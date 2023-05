Rogers went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 10-6 loss to the Rangers.

Rogers has been losing playing time to Eric Haase behind the plate lately, but Haase started in left field Tuesday, which opened up a spot for Rogers. He responded with his sixth home run of the season across 35 games. The occasional power is about all that Rogers can be counted on, as he's batting just .161 and striking out nearly 36 percent of the time.