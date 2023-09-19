Rogers went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Rogers' fifth-inning blast was all the run production the Tigers could muster against Lance Lynn and the Dodgers' bullpen. With four homers over his last three games, Rogers is locked in at the plate -- he's also hit safely in his last six contests. He's the eighth catcher to reach the 20-homer mark this season, doubling his total from the last two years combined. The 28-year-old is slashing .221/.288/.451 with 47 RBI, 46 runs scored and a stolen base through 100 contests.