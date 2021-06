Rogers went 2-for-4 with a home run, triple, two RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Mariners.

Rogers took Justus Sheffield yard in the second inning. It was his second homer in as many games and third of the season. Five frames later, he tripled in his second RBI of the game. Rogers should continue to get periodic playing time so long as Grayson Greiner (hamstring) and Wilson Ramos (back) remain sidelined.