Rogers went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 9-6 extra-innings loss to Seattle.

The catcher went deep in the fifth inning off Seattle starter Chris Flexen for his second homer of the year. Rogers is slashing .225/.295/.400 with four RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base in 45 plate appearances. He'll continue to split time behind the dish with Eric Haase until one of Wilson Ramos (back) or Grayson Greiner (hamstring) is ready to return.