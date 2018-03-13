The Tigers reassigned Rogers to their minor-league camp Tuesday.

Considered one of the best defensive backstops in the minor leagues, Rogers' prowess behind the plate could allow him to reach the majors quicker than most catching prospects, but he doesn't offer many exciting tools from a fantasy standpoint. He at least held his own at the plate while splitting time between the Low-A and High-A level in 2017, batting .261/.350/.467 with 18 home runs and 14 steals. That could be enough for the Tigers to feel comfortable assigning the 22-year-old to Double-A Erie to begin the campaign.