Rogers is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.

Rogers will take a seat for the series opener to make room in the lineup for Carson Kelly, who is making his Tigers debut after signing with the team over the weekend. Kelly (.581 OPS, 58 wRC+ in 92 plate appearances) didn't fare much better during his time with the Diamondbacks this season than Eric Haase did (.530 OPS, 44 wRC+ in 282 plate appearances) had with Detroit prior to being waived, so Rogers' standing atop the depth chart at catcher shouldn't be seriously threatened.