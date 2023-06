Rogers went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Monday's win over the Rangers.

Rogers went deep in the sixth inning with a runner on for his 10th home run of the season, which matches his career total before this year. He was starting for the second straight day behind the plate and has seemingly edged ahead as Detroit's primary catcher, though Eric Haase played left field Monday, so both catching options saw the field.