Rogers went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

Rogers has gotten off to a strong spring start with two home runs and a 1.786 OPS across four games. The 27-year-old missed the entire 2022 season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, though he appears healthy to begin the 2023 campaign. Rogers seems likely to emerge as the backup catcher behind Eric Haase.