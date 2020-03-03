Tigers' Jake Rogers: Homers in spring debut
Rogers (back) went 1-for-1 with a walk, a two-run home run and two runs scored in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.
Rogers made his first Grapefruit League appearance of the year, as back stiffness had kept him on the sidelines up until Monday. The 24-year-old got off to a nice start as he looks to push for a regular role in the majors, though he's likely behind Austin Romine and Grayson Greiner on the catcher depth chart. Rogers could spend more time at Triple-A this season after posting a rough .125/.222/.259 line in a 35-game MLB debut a year ago.
