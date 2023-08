Rogers went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees.

Rogers went deep in the third inning, giving him 16 home runs for the season. The catcher has been scuffling this month with just a .172 batting average, though he has gone deep four times in 20 games. Rogers also has a pretty firm grip on the starting job behind the plate with Eric Haase no longer around. Carson Kelly was signed as a depth option but doesn't offer much of a threat to cut into Rogers' playing time.